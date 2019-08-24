Sports
De Jesus, Benge spur Salem to 5-1 win over Myrtle Beach
SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Garrett Benge had four hits and three RBI, and Enmanuel De Jesus hurled seven scoreless innings as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-1 on Saturday. With the loss, the Pelicans snapped a five-game winning streak.
De Jesus (8-9) allowed three hits while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.
Myrtle Beach cut the deficit to 2-1 in the eighth after Jhonny Bethencourt scored on a groundout.
Salem answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Benge hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.
Javier Assad (4-10) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked four.
