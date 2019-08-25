Scheiner’s homer leads Modesto to 9-3 win over Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Scheiner hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 9-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday.

The home run by Scheiner scored Julio Rodriguez and Joe Rizzo to break a scoreless tie.

Visalia answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one, including a double by Eduardo Diaz that scored Luis Alejandro Basabe.

The Nuts later added two runs in the eighth and four in the ninth. In the eighth, Scheiner and Keegan McGovern both drove in a run, while Jack Larsen hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Matthew Willrodt (2-1) got the win in relief while Visalia starter Bryan Valdez (2-5) took the loss in the California League game.

Basabe singled three times, also stealing a base for the Rawhide.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 17-9 against Modesto this season.