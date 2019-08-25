Tancas’ homer leads Bradenton to 9-3 win over Daytona

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Lucas Tancas hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 9-3 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Saturday.

The home run by Tancas came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Marauders a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Cal Mitchell drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Deon Stafford.

Bradenton starter Gavin Wallace (5-8) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Austin Orewiler (8-10) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing nine runs and eight hits over two innings.

Jose Garcia homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Tortugas.

With the win, Bradenton improved to 7-3 against Daytona this season.