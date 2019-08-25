Abbott leads Tennessee to 4-2 win over Birmingham

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Cory Abbott pitched seven scoreless innings, leading the Tennessee Smokies over the Birmingham Barons in a 4-2 win on Sunday.

Abbott (7-8) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Tennessee extended its lead when Charcer Burks hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jhonny Pereda.

After Tennessee added two runs in the sixth, the Barons cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Blake Rutherford and Gavin Sheets hit RBI singles.

John Parke (3-4) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out one and walked three.