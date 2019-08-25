Bissonette’s single leads Bristol to 10-8 win over Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Josh Bissonette hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 10-8 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Sunday.

The single by Bissonette, part of a two-run inning, gave the Pirates a 9-8 lead before Jesus Valdez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Yordi Rosario (3-0) got the win in relief while Tyler Peck (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Kevin Vargas doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Cardinals. Mateo Gil homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.