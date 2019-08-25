Alfonzo’s double leads Connecticut over Hudson Valley in 11 innings

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Eliezer Alfonzo hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Connecticut Tigers to a 6-5 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Sunday.

Jake Holton scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Alfonzo. Later in the inning, Connecticut added an insurance run when Alfonzo scored on a bases-loaded walk.

In the bottom of the inning, Hudson Valley scored on a wild pitch that brought home Greg Jones. However, the rally ended when Ted Stuka got Hill Alexander to ground out to end the game.

The Tigers scored one run in the 10th before Hudson Valley answered in the bottom of the inning when Ben Troike hit an RBI single, driving in Mason Mallard to tie the game 4-4.

Austin Anderson (2-0) got the win in relief while Daiveyon Whittle (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Stranding 14 men on base, the Renegades did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

With the win, Connecticut improved to 5-2 against Hudson Valley this season.