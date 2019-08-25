Simmons, Rott lead Williamsport to 10-3 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Kendall Simmons hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Rudy Rott homered and had three hits, driving in three as the Williamsport Crosscutters topped the Batavia Muckdogs 10-3 on Sunday.

The home run by Simmons scored Jake Holmes to give the Crosscutters a 2-0 lead.

Williamsport later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fifth, when Rott hit a two-run triple to help put the game away.

Spencer Van Scoyoc (4-3) got the win in relief while Batavia starter Andrew Miller (3-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.