Hoover, Camacho lift Everett over Eugene 6-3

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Connor Hoover homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Everett AquaSox beat the Eugene Emeralds 6-3 on Sunday.

Juan Camacho homered and doubled for Everett.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, Everett grabbed the lead when Carter Bins hit a two-run home run.

After Eugene added a run in the fifth on a home run by Yovanny Cuevas, the Emeralds tied the game in the seventh inning when Edmond Americaan scored on an error.

The AquaSox took the lead for good in the seventh when Camacho hit a solo home run.

Brayan Perez (4-1) got the win in relief while Eduarniel Nunez (1-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Cuevas homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Emeralds. Alexander Guerra doubled and singled twice.

Everett improved to 4-2 against Eugene this season.