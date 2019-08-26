Valenzuela has 3 hits, leads Dos Laredos to 10-4 win over Monclova

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Valenzuela, Josh Rodriguez, Balbino Fuenmayor and Juan Martinez recorded three hits each, as Dos Laredos beat the Acereros del Norte 10-4 on Sunday.

Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

With the game tied 1-1, the Tecolotes took the lead for good with four runs in the second inning. Fuenmayor hit an RBI single en route to the four-run lead.

The Tecolotes later added two runs in the fourth and three in the eighth. In the fourth, Rodriguez and Domonic Brown hit RBI doubles, while Fuenmayor drove in two runs and Rudy Flores drove in one in the eighth.

Dos Laredos right-hander Jose Oyervides (9-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Spencer Jones (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.