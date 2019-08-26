Russia coach banned for gesture at Olympic win over S. Korea

The International Volleyball Federation says it imposed a three-game ban on a Russia women's team coach for an offensive gesture he made after qualifying for the Olympics by beating South Korea.

Sergio Busato was photographed smiling and making a slant-eyed gesture with his fingers after Russia beat the Koreans in a decisive qualification match for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Aug. 4.

The FIVB governing body says Busato's gesture violated its disciplinary rules. He was ordered to serve the suspension in Russia's first three group-stage matches at the Women's European Volleyball Championship, which is currently being played across four nations.

The FIVB says its disciplinary panel "reserves the right to re-open the proceedings if Mr. Busato fails to serve his sanction."