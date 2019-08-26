Means leads Burlington over Bluefield 3-2

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Jake Means hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Burlington Royals topped the Bluefield Blue Jays 3-2 on Monday.

Burlington started the scoring in the first inning when Means hit a two-run home run.

After the teams traded runs in the seventh, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Eric Rivera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Miguel Hiraldo.

Marlin Willis (2-1) got the win in relief while Bluefield starter Jol Concepcion (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.