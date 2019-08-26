Valera hits grand slam, leads Great Lakes over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Leonel Valera hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to an 11-7 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Monday.

The grand slam by Valera capped a five-run inning and gave the Loons a 5-0 lead after Justin Yurchak scored on an error earlier in the inning.

After Lansing scored three runs in the second, the Lugnuts went up in the third inning when Johnny Aiello hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Hunter Steinmetz.

The Loons later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Justin Hagenman (6-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Andy McGuire (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

In the losing effort, Otto Lopez, Aiello and Steinmetz each had three hits for Lansing.