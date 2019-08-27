Oakland sets season highs for runs, hits in 19-4 win over KC

Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien hits a three-run triple during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. AP Photo

Marcus Semien homered, tripled and drove in a career-high seven runs as the Oakland Athletics set season highs for runs and hits in a 19-4 thrashing of the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Jurickson Profar, Matt Chapman and Khris Davis also went deep for the A's, who are locked in a tight race with Cleveland and Tampa Bay for the two American League wild cards. Josh Phegley drove in three runs and scored three times. Four players had three hits and every starter got at least one as Oakland finished with 22.

Seth Brown singled in the first two at-bats of his big league career, scored twice and drove in a run.

Homer Bailey (12-8) threw six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits, to get the win against his former team.

Oakland scored five runs in both the second and third, backed by Semien's big hits.

Royals starter Brad Keller (7-14) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, exiting after Semien's bases-loaded triple put Oakland up 5-0. After retiring his first four hitters, Keller let six straight reach — including three consecutive walks that forced in two runs prior to Semien's triple.

Brett Phillips curled his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, inside the right field foul pole in the bottom of the inning.

Semien punctuated the five-run third with a two-out, three-run homer. And the A's kept right on scoring. Matt Olson ripped a two-run double in the fifth and Profar added a solo shot in the sixth to make it 15-3. Oakland scored in every inning except the first.

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon made his first career appearance on the mound, throwing 1 1/3 innings giving up three runs on five hits. Gordon walked off to a standing ovation from Royals fans.

Kansas City infielder Humberto Arteaga pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed just a solo home run to Davis in the ninth.

Bubba Starling had three hits for the Royals.

CANHA EARNS AL HONOR

Oakland outfielder Mark Canha hit .474 (9 for 19) with four home runs and seven RBIs in five games last week en route to being selected the American League player of the week. Canha has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball in August, batting .370 with five homers and 15 RBIs.

HOME PLATE UMP LEAVES EARLY

Plate umpire Chris Guccione left the game with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. He was hit in the mask by a foul ball earlier. First base ump Mike Everitt took over behind home plate.

ROSTER MOVE

The Athletics placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right ankle and called up Brown from Triple-A Las Vegas. Brown made his major league debut, starting in left field.

The 27-year-old Brown was second in the minor leagues this season with 37 home runs and 104 RBIs.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Oakland designated OF Nick Martini for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Manager Ned Yost said LHP Danny Duffy will likely start on Saturday. Duffy has been on the injured list since Aug. 6 with a left hamstring strain. He threw five innings Sunday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, allowing one run and four hits. ... Yost also said he expects SS Adalberto Mondesi to rejoin the team on Sept. 1, when the rosters expand. Mondesi hasn't played since July 16 because of a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of their four-game series Tuesday night. Mike Montgomery (3-6) pitches for Kansas City against Mike Fiers (12-3).