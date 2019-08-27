Porcello to start series opener for Boston at Colorado

Boston Red Sox (70-62, third in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-73, fifth in the AL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (11-10, 5.49 ERA) Rockies: Rico Garcia (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Boston are set to begin a two-game series.

The Colorado offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the The Red Sox are 36-28 on the road. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .342, good for second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a mark of .385.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 33 home runs and is slugging .563. Daniel Murphy is 9-for-29 with five doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .581. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .294 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), Raimel Tapia: (hand), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: (left side), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).