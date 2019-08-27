Vasquez leads Altoona to 3-0 win over Akron

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Pedro Vasquez allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Altoona Curve over the Akron RubberDucks in a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Vasquez (8-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

In the second inning, Altoona took a 1-0 lead on a single by Brett Pope that scored Jerrick Suiter. The Curve scored again in the eighth when Pope scored on an error and Jason Delay scored on a wild pitch.

Kyle Dowdy (0-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out four to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game.

The RubberDucks were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their 18th shutout of the year.

With the win, Altoona improved to 12-4 against Akron this season.