Unroe’s double leads Mississippi to 9-5 win over Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Riley Unroe hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 9-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The double by Unroe scored Connor Lien and Ray-Patrick Didder to give the Braves a 7-5 lead.
The Braves later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Unroe hit a solo home run, while Lien hit an RBI single in the seventh.
Josh Graham (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Justin Topa (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.
C.J. Hinojosa homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Shuckers.
The teams split the doubleheader after Biloxi won the first game 3-1.
