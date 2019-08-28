Scheiner hits walk-off single, Modesto beats Stockton 4-3

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Scheiner hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Stockton Ports 4-3 on Tuesday.

Joseph Rosa scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

After Stockton's Brallan Perez scored on a forceout in the top of the seventh, Modesto tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Keegan McGovern hit a solo home run.

Reliever Dayeison Arias (1-0) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking one to pick up the win. Trey Cochran-Gill (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Modesto took advantage of some erratic Stockton pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.