Fisher, Yrizarri lead the way for Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Jameson Fisher tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Winston-Salem Dash beat the Salem Red Sox 12-3 on Wednesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Dash and a five-game winning streak for the Red Sox.

Yeyson Yrizarri homered and singled with three RBIs for Winston-Salem.

Trailing 3-0 in the fifth, Salem cut into the lead when Elih Marrero hit a two-run home run.

Winston-Salem answered in the bottom of the inning when Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run home run.

The Dash punctuated the blowout with three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Steele Walker hit a two-run home run, while Yrizarri hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Winston-Salem southpaw Konnor Pilkington (4-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Daniel Gonzalez (5-10) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Red Sox, Michael Osinski doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.