Schuyler leads Dayton to 5-3 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Jay Schuyler hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Dayton Dragons topped the Great Lakes Loons 5-3 on Wednesday.

Up 2-0 in the third, Dayton added to its lead when Schuyler hit a two-run home run.

After the teams traded runs, the Loons cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Leonel Valera and James Outman hit RBI doubles.

Dayton right-hander Clate Schmidt (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Chacin (11-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over seven innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sam McWilliams doubled three times for the Loons.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 10-4 against Dayton this season.