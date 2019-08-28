Sports
Howard, Moniak carry Reading to 2-1 win over Bowie
READING, Pa. (AP) -- Mickey Moniak homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Spencer Howard allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Bowie Baysox 2-1 on Wednesday.
Howard struck out six and walked three while allowing one run.
Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, Bowie tied the game when Brett Cumberland scored on a wild pitch.
The Fightin Phils grabbed the lead in the sixth inning when Moniak hit a solo home run.
Jeff Singer (7-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Bowie starter Alex Wells (8-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
