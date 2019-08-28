Whitley leads Corpus Christi to 2-1 win over Arkansas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Forrest Whitley hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks over the Arkansas Travelers in a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Whitley (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked four while allowing one hit.

Corpus Christi got on the board first in the fourth inning when Colton Shaver hit a two-run home run.

The Travelers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kyle Lewis scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ljay Newsome (3-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.