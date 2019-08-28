Oviedo leads Springfield to 3-1 win over Frisco

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Johan Oviedo struck out 10 over 7 1/3 innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals over the Frisco RoughRiders in a 3-1 win on Wednesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cardinals.

Oviedo (7-7) picked up the win after he allowed five hits.

Springfield went up 2-0 in the second after Rayder Ascanio hit an RBI single, driving in Juan Yepez.

After Springfield added a run in the seventh when Ascanio scored on an error, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Brendon Davis hit an RBI single, scoring Tony Sanchez.

Edinson Volquez (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and three hits while striking out one in the Texas League game.

For the RoughRiders, Leody Taveras singled three times.