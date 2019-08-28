Ritter, Adon lift Brooklyn over Aberdeen in a 9-8 slugfest

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Luke Ritter doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 9-8 on Wednesday.

Ranfy Adon doubled and singled with two runs for Brooklyn.

Trailing 8-3 in the sixth, Aberdeen cut into the lead when Jaylen Ferguson hit a grand slam.

Following the big inning, the Cyclones extended their lead in the eighth inning when Jake Mangum hit an RBI single, driving in Adon.

The IronBirds saw their comeback attempt come up short after Jean Carmona hit an RBI single, driving in Dalton Hoiles in the eighth inning to cut the Brooklyn lead to 9-8.

Brooklyn starter Michel Otanez (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jake Lyons (2-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the IronBirds, Ferguson was a triple short of the cycle, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.