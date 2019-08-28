Flores hits two homers as Aguascalientes defeats Durango 10-4

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Marc Flores hit a pair of homers, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 10-4 win over the Generales de Durango on Wednesday.

Juan Carlos Perez and Danry Vasquez also homered for the Rieleros.

Flores hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth, both off Taylor Hill.

Aguascalientes starter Nestor Molina (7-12) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Hill (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.