Perez’s single leads Tri-City to 6-3 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Joe Perez hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Tri-City ValleyCats to a 6-3 win over the Lowell Spinners in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The single by Perez gave the ValleyCats a 6-3 lead and capped a five-run inning for Tri-City. Earlier in the inning, Tri-City tied the game when Korey Lee drew a bases-loaded walk and then took the lead when Nathan Perry drew a bases-loaded walk.

Lee tripled and singled, scoring two runs for Tri-City.

Edgardo Sandoval (2-3) got the win in relief while Ryan Fernandez (3-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Marino Campana homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Spinners.