Gray scores career-high 30, hits 7 3s in Sparks’ 87-83 win

Chelsea Gray scored a career-high 30 points and tied a franchise record with seven 3-pointers, leading the Los Angeles Sparks to an 87-83 victory over the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.

Gray scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Sparks' 33-point third quarter that erased a nine-point halftime deficit and gave them a four-point edge heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sparks went up by 11 points early in the fourth quarter. The Fever closed within two with 29.1 seconds remaining before Gray clinched it with an 18-foot jumper with 6.9 seconds left.

Gray was 11-of-21 shooting, including 7 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana (11-20), which was eliminated from playoff contention. McCowan tied a franchise record with her third straight double-double.

Indiana's Candice Dupree scored 17 points and moved into second place in the WNBA for career field goals with 2,632. She passed Tina Thompson.

The victory leaves the Sparks (19-11) in third place, two games back of second-place Connecticut and a half-game ahead of Las Vegas in the race for seeding.