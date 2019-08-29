Jones, Serven and Trejo lead Hartford in win

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Mylz Jones, Brian Serven and Alan Trejo each had three hits, as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the Harrisburg Senators 10-4 on Thursday.

Jones homered and singled twice, scoring two runs. Serven doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Down 2-1 in the third, Harrisburg tied it up when Luis Garcia hit an RBI single, scoring Michael A. Taylor.

Hartford answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to take the lead. Tyler Nevin scored on a wild pitch and Vince Fernandez scored on a double en route to the four-run lead.

Hartford right-hander Antonio Santos (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Austin Voth (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.

For the Senators, Taylor doubled four times, scoring two runs.