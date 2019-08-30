Gophers avoid upset with 28-21 win over South Dakota State

Minnesota linebacker James Gordon Iv (13) catches the ball against South Dakota State safety Joshua Manchigiah (3) during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. AP Photo

Mohamed Ibrahim plunged up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:39 remaining and the Minnesota Gophers avoided an upset with a 28-21 win at home against FCS South Dakota State on Thursday night.

Winston DeLattiboudere recovered a fumbled exchange between South Dakota State quarterback J'Bore Gibbs and running back Pierre Strong with the Jackrabbits holding a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Minnesota capped a five-play, 34-yard drive with Ibrahim's touchdown to pull ahead and extend the nation's longest winning streak of nonconference games at 16 in a row.

"There's hard wins, there are no bad wins, and that is my message to the football team today," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "There are no bad wins. That's a really good football team out there."

Tanner Morgan was 13-of-18 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Minnesota, which also narrowly escaped with a 16-13 win over South Dakota State in 2009. Rashod Bateman had five catches for 132 yards, including a one-handed, 42-yard touchdown pass from Morgan in the first half.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In his first start for the Jackrabbits in replacing Taryn Christion, the program's all-time leading passer, Gibbs was 13 of 26 for 193 yards passing and a touchdown and he added another touchdown rushing. But the redshirt freshman threw an interception that was returned 43 yards for a touchdown by Chris Williamson.

"These guys just spent 30 days practicing for fall camp and champing at the bit to get the chance to play against somebody else," Jackrabbits coach John Stiegelmeier said. "That stings a little bit, the fact that we could've won on the road against a Big Ten school — and I think a pretty good Big Ten program — stings a little bit."

South Dakota State also had two touchdowns nullified by penalties. A kickoff return for a touchdown in the first half was called back for a holding penalty. Strong added a long touchdown reception in the third quarter which was negated by an illegal block. Mikey Daniel ended up finishing the drive with a touchdown run for the Jackrabbits.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits — ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the two major preseason FCS polls — were looking to be the latest FCS team to post a win over an FBS team. Nicholls State was the last FCS team to beat a Power 5 conference team when it beat Kansas last season. North Dakota State was the last FCS team to beat a Big Ten opponent when it handed No. 13 Iowa a loss in 2016. Mistakes ultimately proved the difference.

Minnesota: The Gophers can exhale. This was not the start Minnesota fans likely envisioned, another lackluster performance against a neighboring school. But the Gophers come away with a win. The defense will need examining after giving up 367 yards. And Minnesota will need more from its running game that accounted for 132 yards on Thursday.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State: Four straight home games await the Jackrabbits, who will host LIU on Sept. 7.

Minnesota: The Gophers will go on the road to face Fresno State next week.