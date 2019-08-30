New York City FC faces Vancouver on 3-game win streak

New York City FC (13-5-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-14-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC is looking to keep a three-game win streak intact when it faces Vancouver.

The Whitecaps are 4-5-4 in home games. Vancouver has 18 of its 29 goals in the first half of games.

New York City FC is 5-4-4 in road games. New York City FC ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 144 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game. New York City FC is also third in MLS play with 48 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fredy Montero has six goals and two assists for Vancouver. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Maxi Moralez leads New York City FC with 10 assists. Heber has seven goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 2-7-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.5 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

New York City FC: 6-4-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, six shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Jasser Khemiri (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured).

New York City FC: Ebenezer Ofori (injured), James Sands (injured), Joe Scally (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).