Real Salt Lake faces Portland on defensive hot streak

Real Salt Lake (13-10-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (11-11-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake faces Portland on a defensive hot streak after giving up only six goals over the last 10 games.

The Timbers are 6-8-3 in conference play. Portland is 6-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Real Salt Lake is 6-7-3 in Western Conference games. Kyle Beckerman ranks seventh in league action with eight cards, all of them yellow. Real Salt Lake has 65 cards, accumulating five red cards.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has seven goals and seven assists for Portland. Brian Fernandez has four goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Sam Johnson leads Real Salt Lake with nine goals. Jefferson Savarino has four goals over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 6-2-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Tony Beltran (injured), Nick Besler (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).