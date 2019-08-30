Indians OF Naquin carted off with knee sprain after catch

Cleveland Indians left fielder Tyler Naquin lies on the turf after making a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Cleveland Indians left fielder Tyler Naquin was carted off the field after crashing into the wall and spraining his right knee on a catch Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The 28-year-old Naquin was unable to put any weight on his leg before he was put on the cart. He was down on the ground, grimacing in pain, while receiving medical attention.

The team announced the injury as a sprain.

With two outs in the fifth inning and a runner on first in a scoreless game, Naquin sprinted into the corner and caught a line drive by Tampa Bays' Joey Wendle. Naquin then hit the wall hard, with his knee ramming into the padding.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greg Allen replaced Naquin in left field in the sixth.

Naquin was switched from right to left field in July after the Indians acquired Yasiel Puig in a three-team trade. Naquin ranks second in the AL with 11 assists and he's been one of Cleveland's best hitters over the past month.

He missed 22 games earlier this season with a strained calf and underwent hip surgery last year.