Brugman’s single leads Tacoma to 4-2 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Jaycob Brugman hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 4-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday.

The single by Brugman, part of a three-run inning, gave the Rainiers a 3-2 lead before Daniel Castro got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning.

After Tacoma put up one run in the first inning, Las Vegas took a 2-1 lead after Franklin Barreto hit an RBI single in the first inning before scoring on a double by Alfonso Rivas in the sixth.

Zac Grotz (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kyle Lobstein (6-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.