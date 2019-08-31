San Francisco faces San Diego after Bumgarner’s strong performance

San Diego Padres (62-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (66-68, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (9-7, 4.11 ERA) Giants: Logan Webb (1-0, 4.66 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Giants are 34-31 against the rest of their division. San Francisco is slugging .406 as a unit. Evan Longoria leads the club with a .467 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Padres are 26-30 against the rest of their division. San Diego is slugging .423 as a unit. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a slugging percentage of .511. The Giants won the last meeting 8-3. Madison Bumgarner earned his ninth victory and Brandon Belt went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Dinelson Lamet took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 55 extra base hits and is batting .258. Longoria is 13-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 89 RBIs and is batting .284. Manny Machado is 8-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 3-7, .185 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants Injuries: Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).