Genord, Ritter lift Brooklyn over Staten Island 11-2

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Joe Genord homered and doubled, driving home five runs as the Brooklyn Cyclones beat the Staten Island Yankees 11-2 on Saturday.

Luke Ritter doubled and singled twice with four RBIs and three runs for Brooklyn.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second, Staten Island went out in front when Juan De Leon hit an RBI double, bringing home Pat DeMarco.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Cyclones took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Ritter and Genord both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cyclones later scored seven runs in the seventh to put the game away.

Mitch Ragan (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Staten Island starter Alfredo Garcia (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.