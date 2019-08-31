Gutierrez leads Louisville to 2-1 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Vladimir Gutierrez struck out 13 hitters over six innings, leading the Louisville Bats over the Toledo Mud Hens in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Gutierrez (6-11) allowed one run and three hits while walking three to pick up the win.

Toledo started the scoring in the first inning. After being hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, Daz Cameron advanced to third on an error and then scored on a single by Jeimer Candelario.

After tying the game in the second, the Bats took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Jose Peraza singled to bring home Blake Trahan.

Tyler Alexander (5-10) went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.