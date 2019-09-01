Sports
Abreu’s single leads Wisconsin to 4-3 win over Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Pablo Abreu hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers a 4-3 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Saturday.
Korry Howell scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.
The single by Abreu scored Howell to give the Timber Rattlers a 4-3 lead.
Thomas Dillard hit an RBI single, driving in Howell in the first inning to give the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead. The River Bandits came back to take the lead in the second inning when Alex Holderbach and Zach Biermann hit RBI doubles.
Wisconsin tied the game 3-3 in the fourth when Antonio Pinero hit an RBI double, bringing home Yeison Coca.
Pinero tripled and doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.
Adam Hill (7-9) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Quad Cities starter R.J. Freure (5-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Austin Dennis tripled and doubled for the River Bandits.
Despite the loss, Quad Cities is 11-5 against Wisconsin this season.
