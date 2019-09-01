Caballero hits walk-off single in 10th, Modesto beats Visalia 3-2

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jose Caballero hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Modesto Nuts beat the Visalia Rawhide 3-2 on Saturday.

Connor Kopach scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Modesto went up 2-0 early after Caballero scored on a groundout in the first inning and Joseph Rosa hit an RBI double in the second. Visalia answered in the fourth inning when Max Murphy hit an RBI single and Eduardo Diaz scored on a fielder's choice.

Caballero tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Dayeison Arias (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Breckin Williams (6-2) took the loss in the California League game.