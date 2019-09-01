Pittsburgh’s Moran puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-78, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (3-3, 4.06 ERA) Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-4, 7.81 ERA)

LINE: Rockies -106; over/under is 14 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Colin Moran is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Pittsburgh readies to play Colorado.

The Rockies are 34-34 in home games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .321.

The Pirates have gone 30-40 away from home. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .334. The Pirates won the last meeting 11-4. Joe Musgrove earned his ninth victory and Kevin Newman went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Tim Melville registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 160 hits and is batting .321. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 35 home runs and is batting .277. Newman has 20 hits and is batting .465 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .255 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .323 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), Raimel Tapia: (hand), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).