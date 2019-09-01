Morton scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (79-57, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (79-58, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (6-3, 4.34 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (13-6, 3.11 ERA)

LINE: Rays -198; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Santana and the Indians will take on the Rays Sunday.

The Rays are 36-31 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.71, Charlie Morton leads the staff with a mark of 3.11.

The Indians have gone 38-30 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .437 this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .549. The Rays won the last meeting 9-6. Jalen Beeks notched his sixth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Zach Plesac took his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 24 home runs and is slugging .520. Travis d'Arnaud is 10-for-28 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 62 extra base hits and has 62 RBIs. Franmil Reyes is 11-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Indians: 5-5, .245 batting average, 2.88 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (hand), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).