Price scheduled to start for Red Sox at Angels

Boston Red Sox (73-63, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (65-72, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (7-5, 4.36 ERA) Angels: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 3.95 ERA)

LINE: Angels -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Boston and Los Angeles are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Angels are 35-33 in home games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .327 is eighth in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .427.

The Red Sox have gone 39-29 away from home. The Boston offense has compiled a .276 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a an average of .321. The Angels won the last meeting 10-4. Luis Garcia earned his second victory and Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Ryan Brasier took his fourth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 72 extra base hits and is slugging .646. Brian Goodwin is 9-for-29 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 33 home runs and is batting .315. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 4-for-22 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .233 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).