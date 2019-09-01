Hawkins’ homer leads San Jose to 6-2 win over Stockton

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 6-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Sunday.

The home run by Hawkins scored Diego Rincones and David Villar to give the Giants a 3-0 lead.

The Ports cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Austin Beck hit a solo home run and Payton Squier hit an RBI double.

The Giants later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Fabian Pena and Aaron Bond both drove in a run, while Bond hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Manuel Geraldo in the eighth.

San Jose right-hander Casey Meisner (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Bryce Conley (3-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and four hits over four innings.

Beck homered and doubled for the Ports.