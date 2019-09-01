Phillips leads Frisco to 2-1 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Tyler Phillips struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Frisco RoughRiders over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Phillips (7-9) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and three hits.

Frisco got on the board first in the third inning when Leody Taveras hit a two-run double.

The Naturals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Angelo Castellano hit an RBI double, bringing home Khalil Lee.

Gerson Garabito (6-12) went eight innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

With the win, Frisco improved to 8-4 against NW Arkansas this season.