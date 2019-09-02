Palma hits walk-off single, Trenton beats Reading 8-7

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Alexander Palma hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Trenton Thunder topped the Reading Fightin Phils 8-7 on Monday.

Angel Aguilar scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Ben Ruta and then went to third on a single by Palma.

The Fightin Phils tied the game 7-7 in the top of the ninth when Cornelius Randolph hit a solo home run.

Reliever Brooks Kriske (2-2) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out three to get the win. Garrett Cleavinger (3-2) allowed one run and got one out in the Eastern League game.

Isiah Gilliam homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win. Aguilar homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Randolph homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Fightin Phils. Alec Bohm homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.