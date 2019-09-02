Perez’s double leads Visalia to 4-3 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jorge Perez hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 4-3 win over the Modesto Nuts on Monday.

The double by Perez scored Tim Susnara and Kevin Lachance and was the game's last scoring play.

Max Murphy hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Rawhide a 1-0 lead. The Nuts came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Scheiner.

Visalia cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth when Jancarlos Cintron hit an RBI single, scoring Luis Alejandro Basabe.

Jose Cuas (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Scott Boches (2-7) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Nuts, Jose Caballero singled three times, also stealing two bases.