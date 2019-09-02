Gethings, Pasquantino lift Burlington over Johnson City 9-2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Jack Gethings doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Burlington Royals defeated the Johnson City Cardinals 9-2 on Monday.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered and singled with two runs for Burlington.

Johnson City cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second after Chandler Redmond hit a solo home run.

Leading 4-2, the Royals added to their lead in the sixth inning when Jake Means hit a three-run home run.

Burlington right-hander Heribert Garcia (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Julio Puello (5-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over six innings.