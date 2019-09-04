Back-to-back homers by Navarro, Perez fuel Monterrey win

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro and Felix Perez connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 12-3 victory over Acereros del Norte on Tuesday.

Navarro hit a two-run shot before Perez hit a solo shot that gave the Sultanes a 3-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Acereros cut into the deficit in the third inning when Chris Carter hit a two-run home run.

The Sultanes later added six runs in the seventh and two in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Navarro homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three in the win. Perez homered and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Monterrey starter Cesar Vargas (9-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Rodriguez (8-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.

Carter homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Acereros. Francisco Peguero doubled and singled twice.