Jones’ homer leads Hudson Valley to 5-4 win over Brooklyn

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Greg Jones hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 5-4 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday.

The home run by Jones scored K.V. Edwards and was the game's last scoring play.

Hudson Valley right-hander Jayden Murray (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Michel Otanez (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and three hits over four innings.

Despite the loss, Brooklyn is 6-3 against Hudson Valley this season.