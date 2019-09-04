Sports
Misner’s homer leads Clinton to 7-3 win over Kane County
CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Kameron Misner hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 7-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday. With the loss, the Cougars snapped a five-game winning streak.
The home run by Misner scored Samuel Castro and Peyton Burdick to give the LumberKings a 6-3 lead.
The LumberKings tacked on another run in the seventh when Thomas Jones hit an RBI single, scoring Evan Edwards.
Manuel Rodriguez (6-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Chester Pimentel (4-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Nick Dalesandro doubled and singled for the Cougars.
Comments