Hudson scheduled to start for St. Louis against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (67-72, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-61, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-0, 3.52 ERA) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (14-6, 3.54 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either San Francisco or St. Louis will take home a series victory with a win.

The Cardinals are 45-26 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.88. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.14 ERA.

The Giants are 37-34 on the road. San Francisco's lineup has 154 home runs this season, Kevin Pillar leads them with 21 homers. The Giants won the last meeting 9-8. Tyler Rogers earned his first victory and Brandon Crawford went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Giovanny Gallegos took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 78 RBIs and is batting .259. Yadier Molina is 14-for-30 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Pillar leads the Giants with 21 home runs home runs and is slugging .457. Brandon Belt is 9-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).