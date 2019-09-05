First section of track for Purple Line to be installed

The first section of track for Maryland's $5.6 billion Purple Line is being installed.

Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to attend a ceremony in Lanham, Maryland, on Thursday. Maryland transportation officials are also scheduled to attend.

The 16.2-mile light rail line will run between New Carrollton in Prince George's County and Bethesda in Montgomery County in the suburbs of the nation's capital.

There are 21 stations planned for the Purple Line. It will connect MARC, Amtrak and local bus service.